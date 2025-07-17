Allworth Financial LP Has $159,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after buying an additional 945,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,858,000 after purchasing an additional 650,892 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,432,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,492,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 704,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 295,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,620.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

