Allworth Financial LP Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,115,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.