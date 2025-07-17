Allworth Financial LP Has $163,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.43. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

