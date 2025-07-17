Allworth Financial LP Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after buying an additional 104,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

