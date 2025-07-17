Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hess by 16,134.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,980 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in Hess by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 837,662 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,499,000 after purchasing an additional 698,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,124,000 after purchasing an additional 651,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hess by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,290,000 after purchasing an additional 477,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $155.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.70.

Hess Trading Down 0.7%

Hess stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

