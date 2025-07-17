Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.0%

Charter Communications stock opened at $379.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.76 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

