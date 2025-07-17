Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CWST opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.34.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

