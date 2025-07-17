Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI opened at $50.83 on Thursday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.