Allworth Financial LP Purchases 17,104 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.