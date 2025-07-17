Allworth Financial LP Purchases 231 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 205.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

