Allworth Financial LP Purchases 254 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

