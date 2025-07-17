Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,998 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

GOOGL stock opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

