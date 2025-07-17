Allworth Financial LP Purchases 94 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,805.90. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,004 shares of company stock worth $9,305,492 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.6%

VeriSign stock opened at $283.27 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.49 and a 52 week high of $291.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

