Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

