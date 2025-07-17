Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 109.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 133.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $472.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.31 and a 12-month high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

