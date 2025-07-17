Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.