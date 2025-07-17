Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Rollins by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.