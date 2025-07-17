Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,690 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 867,137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares during the period.

PFEB opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

