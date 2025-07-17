Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,297 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 490,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 163,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 2.4%

Gentex stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

