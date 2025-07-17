Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

