Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,689 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

