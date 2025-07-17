Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,285 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.23% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

QPFF stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

