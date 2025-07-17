Allworth Financial LP Sells 733 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Repligen Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

