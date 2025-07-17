Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.