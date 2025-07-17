Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

