Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $3.38 Million in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

