Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

