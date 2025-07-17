Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,090 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

