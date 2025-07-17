Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,360 Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 199.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

