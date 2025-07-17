Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,340 Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,825.32. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,572 shares of company stock worth $472,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.