Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

