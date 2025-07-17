Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after acquiring an additional 229,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $97.83 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

