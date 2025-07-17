Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 4,899 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after acquiring an additional 605,508 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 159,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $293,037.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,999,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,826,481.94. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.1%

DFH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

