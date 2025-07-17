Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.