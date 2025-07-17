Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

