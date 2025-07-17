Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,631.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of USLM opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.74%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.