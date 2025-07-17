Alps Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $137.62.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,826. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

