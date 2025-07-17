Alps Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,087.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 25,077 shares of company stock worth $592,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

