Alps Advisors Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

