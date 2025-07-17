Alps Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OZK stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

