Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 257,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Photronics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 249,222 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Photronics by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 199,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 0.1%

PLAB stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $89,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 532,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,035. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Garcia bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $193,762. This represents a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

