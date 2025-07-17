Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $341,000 in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

