Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

