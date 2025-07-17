Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $348,000 in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $8,155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

