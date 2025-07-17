Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $351,000 in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after buying an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after purchasing an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Docusign by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

