Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $354,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 91.4% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 11,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 16.49 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $6,594,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,796,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,146,013.57. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

