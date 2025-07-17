Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $355,000 in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

