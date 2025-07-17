Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $355,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

