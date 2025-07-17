Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.2%

CRS opened at $279.17 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $282.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.