Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

